A new student center in RP

Community
March 16, 2019
link to facebook link to twitter
More Stories
Mayor Belforte reads at Monte Vista Transgender day in the square Community Events Calendar March 15, 2019 through March 28, 2019 Looking through the glass at Arch’s for 55 years Volunteer's Corner Event volunteers needed Art students big on art Artists showing off their works Parkour Speed competition Grand opening at Acme Burger Future leaders of the community Hub Cyclery celebrates another year Apply to represent So County’s older adults Community Events Calendar October 5, 2018 through October 18, 2018 Community Events Calendar January 11, 2019 through January 24, 2019 SSU to screen ‘Big Sonia’ to honor Holocaust and Genocide survivors Let’s talk Turkey Recipes sought for B’nai Israel cookbook Cross and Crown Church reaches the big 50 Community Events Calendar September 28, 2018 through October 11, 2018 Community Events Calendar December 28, 2018 through January 10, 2019 Welcome to a new year of reading and writing It’s “American” History Community Events Calendar August 31, 2018 through September 13, 2018 Community Events Calendar October 19, 2018 through November 1, 2018 Local author donates to Wildfire Relief Charities LIME Foundation partners with local organization Residents give high marks to Cotati living Gore in tune Community Events Calendar October 12 through October 25 Over 100 volunteers wrapping toys Community Events Calendar January 4, 2019 through January 17, 2019 Community Events Calendar March 8, 2019 through March 21, 2019 JavAmore, Caprara’s Pizzeria hold fundraiser Save Rancho Adobe FPD Sonoma Clean Power partners with Uber Homeless veterans receive greatest gift Volunteer's Corner Rancho Cotati Rotary Club visited Thomas Page Academy RP Expressway improvements Remo is ready for dessert SSU’s Sakaki names Griffin-Desta as new Chief of Staff Haute Flash takes the stage The Rohnert Park Sister City Committee is in full swing Community Events Calendar August 10, 2018 through August 23, 2018 Get your hula on for the Penngrove luau A day at Thomas Page Academy Elves clowning around Burton Recreation Center gets a new look Volunteer's Corner Community Events Calendar September 14, 2018 through September 27, 2018 Pastis visits the Ranch A Cotati home has the Christmas spirit 2nd Annual Sweethearts Fairytale Dance ‘Just Between Friends’ mega kids’ event Bands and DJs playing great music in Cotati Photo exhibit by Penngrove artist sheds light on disability community Free Advance Care Planning workshop Jan. 15 SSU Outreach and events coordinator changes Cycle Without Limits in action again at SSU Miss SC Scholarship competition Cotati’s early morning breakfast Cotatians turned out in droves Sat. to celebrate Oliver’s Market 30th anniversary party Bark After Dark: Dinner and auction to help save animals Enrollment event at SC airport Would you make a great foster parent? RCHS ‘sold out’ crab feed Community Events Calendar March 1, 2019 through March 14, 2019 Community Events Calendar August 24, 2018 through September 6, 2018 Community Events Calendar October 26 through November 8 Community Events Calendar November 9 2018 through November 22 2018 Rohnert Park students to learn bike safety Genealogy library hosts open house in Santa Rosa NorCal Honor Band accepts Analy High School musicians Heavy rain takes toll on drivers CPI North Bay fire recovery Sonoma Raceway hosts food drive American Sign Language and police departments Volunteer's Corner Community Events Calendar January 18, 2019 through January 31, 2019 Community Events Calendar February 1, 2019 through February 14, 2019 Japanese Internment Remembrance Day Photography Show Newest report finds new growth on rare Cotati albino Chimera Tree The work behind “The Art of Resistance” SRS has affordable family concert, Jan. 27, 3 p.m. RP Health Center ensures all children in school district receive dental care Volunteer's Corner Volunteer’s Corner  Senior art show registration for artists age 60+ Community Events Calendar September 21, 2018 through October 4, 2018 A Veteran remembers Veterans SSU to buy 90-unit Petaluma complex for workforce housing Decker waves the baton at a concert Richard Crane fourth graders harness the wind Collaborating Together for Peace A New Coalition: Forming alliances for barn owls It takes a village to honor its past Veterans story Mark Weston Volunteer's Corner Young accepts ‘prez’ of the RP Historical Society Community Events Calendar December 21, 2018 through January 3, 2019 Our invisible but critical water source A new strategy for the Cotati Chamber of Commerce The Native Daughters host CA Admission Day Veterans Day 2018, Rick Norman Community Events Calendar November 23, 2018 through December 13, 2018 A lighter, brighter Cotati Vandalism at Gold Ridge Community Center Community Events Calendar December 14, 2018 through December 27, 2018 Community Events Calendar January 25, 2019 through February 7, 2019 Community Events Calendar February 22, 2019 through March 7, 2019 Discrimination and bullying in our schools Volunteer City of Cotati offers Thanksgiving week fun for kids Saving on energy and giving youth jobs DUI/Driver’s License Checkpoint Volunteer's Corner Community Events Calendar February 8, 2019 through February 21, 2019 Sonoma County STEAM Showcase RP Founders’ Day Oct. 6 30 years for Danny's vacuum shop Volunteer’s corner Home Instead partners with local businesses Large affordable housing project breaks ground in Rohnert Park Is your Carbon Monoxide detector chirping? Volunteer’s Corner RP celebrates “I Heart RP” Feb. 10 Monthly CalFresh benefits to arrive March 1 Backpack drive event this Sunday Who you going to call? Adapting to the weather changes SC Public Library Foundation needs directors Athena sits in ‘artsy’ Cotati Community Events Calendar December 7, 2018 through December 20, 2018 Cotati hosts award dinner Explore foster parenting talk Feb. 25 SC nonprofit arts and culture generates $80.4 M Community Events Calendar November 2, 2018 through November 15, 2018 Multiple Commission, Committee and Board appointive terms expire Dec. 2018 – We have seats to fill! Community Events Calendar November 30 through December 20 Volunteer's Corner Coffee with Cotati cops Crew does a fine job Community Events Calendar September 7, 2018 through September 20, 2018 SAY launches One Cold Night Devil Pups set a new goal Celebrate the holiday season responsibly  Tips for a Grinchless holiday season Church of the Oaks crab feed Feb. 8-9 Clover Sonoma supports free concerts for youth Kenneth Bradley, a local photographer showcasing Community Events Calendar August 17, 2018 through August 30, 2018 Staying safe on our local trails North Bay Construction Corps receives statewide recognition Don’t be a victim of a charity scam Be a resource for fire survivors Poetry Out Loud Sonoma County contest SSU Library presents ‘Alchemia’ exhibit Service dog dreams come true for heart attack survivor 20/30 club & Kohl’s outfit students Annual Sonoma County hunger index: 1/3 of residents went hungry in 2017 Volunteer's Corner Fun-filled Cotati stroll Celebrate Black History Month Volunteer's Corner Garbage rate increase may keep compostable materials in county Sonoma County reads ‘Kindred’ Be a resource for fire survivors STEM at SSU Community Events Calendar February 15, 2019 through February 28, 2019 Community Events Calendar August 3, 2018 through August 16, 2018 A warm day with dancing and good food Community Events Calendar November 16, through December 6, Volunteers needed to ring a bell Volunteer's Corner Volunteer's Corner Mobility is freedom…with a Purple Heart truck run Train as a coach to help older adults prevent falls Rotary District 5130 provides multiple fire relief grants Seniors are targets for telescammers CTE Foundation invests in local schools SSU named one of the nation’s “Most promising places to work” New Entrepreneur in residence at Sonoma State University Cross and Crown celebrates 50th Anniversary

A new student center in RP

  • Photo by Robert Grant

March 15, 2019

Kristi Schuetz, Linsee and Sean Sage, board members of On Campus Ministries, are in front of the sponsors’ wall in the future home of Squatch’s Coffee and Ice-cream Sandwich shop. All the proceeds from Squatch’s will go toward the Sozo Student Center, which is located right next door. The names of businesses or individuals who “Sponsor” the Student Center have their names added to the wall and receive various benefits in the coffee shop dependent on the level of sponsorship. Interested parties may contact them via the contact link on their Web Site: www.sozocenter.org or by sending email to info@sozocenter.com. 

Sozo Student Center is a new project located in Rohnert Park inside the University Shopping Center where it will create something new for RP. This center is something the kids from the area need. Sozo Student Center is a non-profit coffee and ice cream business that funds and hosts a safe place for the young folks in the area.

Many resources are available at the student center such as helping the students make resumes, computer labs for homework and further create a place where the young can connect with caring adults.

The vision and goals of Sozo Student Center are relationships, resources and recreation. Businesses and individuals who wish to sponsor may have their names added to the wall. For more information, contact info@sozocenter.com.