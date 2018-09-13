A new fitness studio in RP

The Rohnert Park Chamber of Commerce welcomes InForm Fitness of Northern California to Rohnert Park with a ribbon cutting ceremony. It was great to see so many of their family, friends, clients and fellow chamber members come out to celebrate the opening of their new fitness studio. It made it extra special having InForm Fitness Founder & Best-Selling Author Adam Zickerman out from New York to celebrate with us. Pictured are owners Denise Drake and Cindy Mayer along with Rohnert Park Executive Director Lisa Orloff.

Photo courtesy of Tanya Constantine Photography.