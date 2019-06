Farmster and the City of Cotati Staff, who will hold the first ever Farm Camp July 29 through Aug. 2, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at the historical Veronda-Falletti Ranch for children ages 5-16, hosted a piglet race at the Cotati Farmer’s Market. It was a short, but unpredictably exciting race. The leader, seen on the left, wiped out going around the turn and was unable to recover without assistance but survived without injury. The piglet seen on the right ended up winning.

Photo by Robert Grant