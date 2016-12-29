A man-made Christmas miracle

By: Irene Hilsendager

Officers from RPDPS make sure mother, kids don’t go without gifts this holiday season

Friday December 23, 2016, was a dreary, cold and drizzling rainy day but some rays of sunshine were brought into the lives of a Cotati family that needed help and support and that is when the Rohnert Park Police Department stepped in to help.

Dulce Sedano – a single mother of children Adriel, 11; Lizandra, 9; and 7-year-old twins Anaya and Aubrina – was late getting her application to the school to get in on the Christmas gifts for the annual toy drive. Because she didn’t have a car and had to depend on others, she missed the deadline.

School notifies RPDPS

The school notified the Rohnert Park Dept. of Public Safety’s police division to see if anything could be done. Sgt. Jarrod Marshall and Officer Justin Thompson were so moved that these children would not receive one single gift that they took it upon themselves to make sure the family would enjoy a very Merry Christmas. And these two officers took this endeavor above and beyond to get everything together in just several days. Commander Johnson is so proud of these gentlemen.

It actually started with the officers calling Yarborough Towing to see if a car was available through their lien or loaner department that could be repaired. Yarborough said most certainly, but when it was taken to be checked there were mechanical issues; another car was examined but that had body work problems. So, Gus Trevena, owner of Downtown Body was called and he so willingly donated one of his business cars, a 2007 Dodge Charger station wagon, and said this is the car for the single mom with children.

Big O Tires pitches in

It was taken to Tommy Sullivan of Big O Tires to change the oil and check the tires. Tommy immediately put on a set of new tires. Dan’s Superior did a free smog job and Mr. Sparkle Car Wash gifted Dulace with a complete detailing job.

Upon arriving at the RPDPS main station, the strong burly officers filled the car to the very top with gifts; even gifts cards were purchased by about seven officers, which were put into the ashtray of the car for a nice surprise. A bicycle was also put into another police vehicle to be donated to the children.

Teal Desmond donated a complete Christmas dinner for a family of eight, along with a monetary donation in order for the children to get jackets and clothing. The RPDPS were so moved by the generosity of the community.

Community shows its heart They couldn’t believe the community put so much thought and heart into this, looking so far beyond themselves and doing something for a mom that would be so life changing. With this generosity, Sedano will have more opportunities and will be able to give her children more support.

When the car was to be delivered, Sedano was not home so another trip had to be made later in the day. Though it still was raining and a cold wind blowing, the toys and car were delivered to a very happy and tearful Dulce, who mentioned that she just came from an interview and she was offered a job which she immediately accepted.

Sedano said that she had been homeless for three years prior to getting her apartment just this past January.

The children were so happy that they ran through the pouring rain in their “jammies: to check what was in the trunk. Sedano said she didn’t know if she would be able to get even one gift for each child, but her mother said, “The good Lord will do something.” And he did.

Officers moved to tears

There were seven tearful police officers handing the keys to a sobbing Sedano along with the children screaming when they saw the trunk so packed with toys. Anaya and Aubrina were more interested in the two little pink caculators and Adriel took a box of Lego and all three headed to their apartment. Those children were so happy the cold rain did not bother them. Alberta Sanchez, the grandmother, also came to the car sobbing with happy tears for her daughter to be so blessed.