A grand night for ‘Sharing of the Green’ 2011

By: Irene Hilsendager

The 25th Annual Sharing of the Green Gala was held Sat. March 19 at the beautiful Doubletree Hotel Grand Ballroom in Rohnert Park. The gala was hosted by the Education Foundation of Cotati and Rohnert Park (EFCRP). Through the variety of fund raising activities and donor contributions, the Education Foundation provides otherwise unavailable funds for education programs in local classrooms.

A variety of auction items were spread out including branches, baskets from schools and PTAs, jewelry, various gift certificates, flat screen TVs, sports memorabilia and more. Well over 200 guests attended this signature event.

Sipping champagne and wines, guests were bidding and socializing. Inside the ballroom an amazing array of roses decorated the tables, designed by Chris Baker and later sold to guests to add to the fund-raising pot. Master of Ceremonies, Michael Jurian from DTRY Radio Station made announcements and introduced Miss Sonoma County 2011, Jordan Libby who sang before dinner was served. The Rotten Tomatoes played their hearts out as guests danced the night away.

Aside from the silent auction items, three live auction items were introduced. A weekend stay at Bodega Bay, donated by Barbara and Gary Tatman went for $1,000 and a table for next years’ Sharing of the Green which includes all the bells and whistles went for $650. The item that sold for the most-$1,025 was bought by Ron and Lupe Malnati which was a gourmet dinner for eight people at Blanquie home, donated by Vera and Dan Blanquie and Barbara and Gary Tatman. The raffle prize winner went to Janice and Keith Langdon, a five-day stay at the Boulders Resort.

Teachers apply for the grants, the EFCRP reviews the request and then funds are given out to teachers for kids’ programs and supplies that would not otherwise be possible. “We receive over $100,000 in requests every year,” says Vera Blanquie, president of the EFCRP, “What we raise every year is still not enough to cover every grant request. It is the goal of the EFCRP to fulfill every grant request that comes in. One of these days, we are going to reach that goal, I know it. In order to achieve this goal, we need complete support from our community.”

To date, grants totaling over $1.2 million dollars have been distributed to the Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School District (CRPUSD) made up of eleven schools serving 6,700 students. This year, Sharing of the Green netted over $25,000. “We are thrilled.” Says Blanquie. All grant requests are due to the district office April 11.

The Sharing of the Green fundraiser is over for this year, but it’s not too late to donate. You can visit www.efcrp or call 707-765-4932.