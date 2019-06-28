A free cheek swab test for the Alzheimer’s gene is available to anyone between 60 and 75 years old. If you have the gene, there are lifestyle changes that will slow the progress of the disease and free drug trials you can take part in. Dr. Allan Berstein, former head of the Neurology Department of Kaiser Santa Rosa is in charge. “Swab Day” is July 31. You may drop in anytime from noon to 7 p.m. North Bay Neuroscience Institute, 7064 Corline CT. Ste. A, Sebastopol. 707-827-3598. www.northbbayneuro.org.