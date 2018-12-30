A day at Thomas Page Academy

On Dec. 19, the pastor of New Hope Church, George Russell, his wife Fran and many congregants, as well as the Cotati Police force, conducted a shoe giveaway at Thomas Page Acaemy, Cotati’s public K-8 school.

Measured last Oct., the shoes were distributed in a festive giveaway that had adults helping students try on shoes and receive bags that included socks and other goodies. The shoes were part of a grant from a major shoe company. It was a wonderful, heartwarming day!

Submitted by Lynzie Brodhun