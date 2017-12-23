A cup of ‘joe’ with RP Public Safety officers

By: Irene Hilsendager

About four years ago Sgt. Jeff Nicks brought a suggestion to the forefront about ordinary citizens having a cup of coffee with local police and throwing out questions with no holds barred. It has developed into something the community enjoys every several months.

City Manager Darrin Jenkins also was present and spread the news about the finalizing of the State Farm Insurance campus. The developer, Laulima Development – the same company behind the creation of Santana Row in San Jose, has purchased the former campus and has visions of a mixed-use project between retail, office space and housing.

In 2011, the Hawthorne, California. Police department Community Affairs Unit hosted their first Coffee with a Cop event. Community members and the police department come together in an informal fashion to discuss community issues and mostly to build better relationships between the police and the local residents. Last Friday morning, the boys in blue were asked several questions about why graffiti has taken such a toll on the west side of the freeway. Suggestions were given as to how the residents could take better control of the area they live in.

Coffee with a Cop has taken a grip on the nation as it has gone across to more than 36 states.

Having Coffee with a Cop is a great way to meet your police officers and enjoy a cup of coffee and engage in a casual conversation.

To keep updated on future city coffee with a cop events visit Rohnert Park’s Nixle site for notifications of local events and updates.