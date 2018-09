Ryan McKendry of the Rohnert Park Warriors PeeWee football team, runs for one of his three touchdowns during their game against Redwood Pal Golden Bears Sunday at Cougar Stadium. The Warriors PeeWee team defeated Pal 20-7. While all the other Warrior teams fought hard for wins, the Mitey Mite, Jr. PeeWee and Midget teams were all defeated by Pal. The Warriors will be at home for their next games Sept. 30 against the Sonoma Dragons.

Jane Peleti