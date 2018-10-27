A beloved dog, a stolen car and...a happy ending

(NAPS)—It started out as a normal day for Mary Harrison—until she briefly left her car running outside of her home with her shih tzu Molly in the backseat and went inside for just a second.

When she came back outside, however, her car—and Molly—were gone. She called Verizon to see if her phone could help track her car, and a Verizon customer service representative saved the day.

“When Mary called in, I was taken aback with her car and dog being stolen,” said the tech expert who answered the call. “I really felt for her. I work at home and my two dogs are at my feet all day.”

They pulled up Harrison’s account and saw that she had a Hum by Verizon device in her car. Hum is a vehicle diagnostic system from Verizon Connect. It takes the guesswork out of driving with connected car technology, so you can stay in touch with emergency services and your loved ones on the road.

For instance, if Hum detects a crash, it can notify emergency services and send help your way. With Hum’s vehicle diagnostics feature you can check your car’s health from your phone and detect issues before you go. You can also schedule maintenance reminders and Hum will text or e-mail you when it’s time for a tune-up or an oil change. And if your car is stolen, as in Mary’s case, Hum can send your car’s location to local law enforcement.

“I knew with Hum there was a lot we could do to help her. I pulled up the step-by-step troubleshooting guide to reset her password and bring up the vehicle’s location on her phone. As soon as she saw the car on her phone, she started to cry.”

The car was not far from Harrison’s home. She could have walked there, but the customer service representative advised her to stay safe, call the police, and recover the car together. When Harrison got to the car, her dog was still there, safe inside.

“It made me feel great to be able to help her,” the customer service representative said. “I know that if it were my dog in the car, that would be my biggest concern, too. I wouldn’t even care about my car or my stuff, just getting my dog back safely. I was so impressed by how quickly and accurately Hum found her car. It’s awesome that we have this great technology available.”

Learn More

For further facts about how helpful Hum can be, go to www.Hum.com.