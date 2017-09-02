A Taste of the Islands right here in Penngrove

By: Stephanie Derammelaere

Get your grass skirts and Hawaiian shirts ready – Penngrove Social Firemen are once again hosting a Hawaiian style luau to raise money for Penngrove Park on September 9.

In years past, funds raised have paid for everything from maintenance and beautification of the park to new children’s play equipment.

“The money we received last year went to replace some children’s equipment in the front of the park,” says Kim Hanson, a Director with the Penngrove Social Firemen and Chairperson of the event. “This year we hope to spend some money on some new shade trees that are necessary out there and whatever else might need to be done.”

The 8th annual event will take place at Penngrove park and for $25 ($10 for kids 6 to 12, under five are free) visitors can indulge in a Hawaiian feast which includes Kahlua pork, chicken with an apricot and pineapple sauce, Asian salad, rice, yams, rolls, fruit salad and dessert. And what is a luau without a Mai Tai? A full bar will be open for cocktail hour starting at 3 p.m., followed by the dinner at 4:30 p.m. Lagunitas is generously donating the beer and Marilyn Herzog of Marilyn Can Travel is also a sponsor of the event. A group from Taimalietane Islands of Polynesia of Santa Rosa will put attendees in the island mood with Hawaiian

“It takes a little village of volunteers to put this together,” says Hanson. “But it’s really fun and the 4H helps us out with serving and it helps them with their community hours that they need.”

A major attraction at the event is the drawing for a Hawaiian vacation. The trip features six blissful days and five nights for two in a one bedroom ocean view villa at Honua Kai Resort Hotel in Ka’anapali, Maui, as well as round trip airfare and a car for the entire stay. There will be some other gift baskets and other smaller items that will be raffled off as well.

Based on past years’ attendance, event organizers expect about 100 to 140 people to attend the event and about $5,500 to be raised. Tickets can be purchased ahead of time at JavAmore’ Café in Penngrove or at the door the day of the event. For more information, visit www.penngrovesocialfiremen.org.