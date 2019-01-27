A Sunday afternoon with retired football players

News
January 27, 2019
link to facebook link to twitter
More Stories
Mackenzie leaves SMART New signs point in the right direction RP investigates new site for Corp. Yard White receives Matt Walsh Memorial RP Downtown project underway ArtStart brings art to the RP Senior Center CalFresh clients get Feb. benefits early New laws on purchasing and concealing handguns Rohnert Park Council says we don’t need another agency RP has a new director of public safety Learn to docent at the SSU Fairfield Osborn Preserve USCIS presents free training on how to apply for citizenship Fresh faces on the CRPUSD board Cotati Police Chief Parish swears in new officer Garber Newsom’s vision “cradle to career” More than 276,000 Dreamers have renewed DACA Bad air quality cancels sports Official election winners as projected by the VOICE  RP swears in new council member 2018 local stories which made history Fun family Christmas events in Cotati Cougars’ season comes to a tearful sad conclusion Caltrans works toward decarbonizing California transportation Dr. Dominguez and Hawkins named as director and co-director for Hanna Institute University Elementary School to host Maker World at SSU Animal Shelter League of RP receives grant Cotati Council reshuffles seats Help save lives by donating blood The Community Voice endorses candidates DA’s office awarded DUI Prosecution Grant Rohnert Park kid joins TCU El Camino graduates Frightful, fun, free Halloween activities Cougars crush Ukiah Election projected winners November 6, 2018  Sonoma Clean Power offers no-cost energy upgrades Rancho advances to semifinals RP’s n­ew Director of Public Safety A stand-off with barricaded, suicidal woman ends safely in RP Public invited to give input on Downtown RP Site School board candidates voice opinions Woman stabbed on west side of RP LandPaths connects people to protected land Tech High Girl's Soccer Undefeated champions! AG Becerra issues consumer alert on price gouging in fire-affected communities State Farm property steams forward to Station Avenue Scrappers Steal Win RP Foundation issues grant Cotati allows second dispensary New residential building lands approved In Singapore Strait aboard a missile destroyer PG&E has a prediction model Rancho Cotate Band fundraiser BBQ Jessica Holman: Thirty-five years of Rancho Spirit Titans crush Mustangs Station Avenue gets final approval Cotati Council reviews trash plan Baseball League receives donation from local motorcycle club New interim superintendent Krispy Kreme Doughnuts comes to Rohnert Park  Cougars blow past Gauchos  Rohnert Park honors its Veterans and Servicemen CHP reminds all of increased crimes Cougars beat Bulldogs Cotati Chamber of Commerce Oktoberfest Rancho crushes Analy CA Homemaker Association needs volunteers Active duty honorees at the RP Veterans Day program Santa now knows her secret CPI receives funding to offer counseling in schools RP’s new interim police chief Big changes to big project in Rohnert Park A possibility for Snyder Lane to have four lanes soon Rohnert Park road updates Penngrove Community Church celebrates 120 years Cotati approves tree lighting City of Cotati has apartment housing parking problems Operators ordered to pay for false advertising violations Students at University Elementary discussing the labyrinth Rohnert Park City Council Candidates NHTSA reminds motorists to drive sober this season R P Foundation gives grants to NOAH and Petaluma Bounty Summit State Bank annual report FEMA awards Sonoma Water grant March for the blind highlights need for more accessible sidewalks Cougar to Bear — Simmons’ new pelt SRJC picks up local quarterback The Cougars defeat the Jaguars at homecoming New laws take effect Jan. 1 Kids and firefighters compete in RP RP local, Petri Alva, 14, a nationally recognized athlete SweetPea celebrates 31 years Seawolves serve up a victory Cardinals rout Cougars How to help victims of wildfires Polynesia celebrated at annual Pacific Islander Festival Fire storm anniversary Plan approved for Station Ave. park Football in full swing, 3rd win Arrests and charges target Apple stores Annie Rasmussen Celebration of Life Revisiting those who lost it all: October wildfire victims still on the road to recovery SMART celebrates a year of service RP Public Safety report card Penngrove native set for amazing voyage Cotati votes opposition to oil leases SC neighborhood sues illegal pot grower Penngrove grassfire destroys buildings Cotati Accordion Festival still a hit after 28 years RP residents provide input in police chief search Forum hosted by WLV for RP City Council candidates Supply giveaways lend a hand to families Police officers inspect inside of car Lowerys help with campaign Yes on Measure W will keep fire stations open RP to host community forum for public safety director search Emergency Alert System Test Sept. 10 & 12 Spreckels and Alchemia connects community It wasn’t an easy fight but Rancho wins again RP Safety Dept. climbs in remembrance of 9/11/18 Back to school for Rohnert Park and Cotati Another tough break for roller derby RP waits to make update to emergency alert system Cougars slay Dragons Third pedestrian struck by SMART train Enjoying ribs Little ones with big Polynesian dancing spirit Sidewalk repair gets big break from City of RP RP Health Center celebrates anniversary Imitating major leaguers Rohnert Park waiting for approval for canine program

A Sunday afternoon with retired football players

  • Retired NFL players Cliff Branch, Rudy Nixon, owner of Friar Tucks, Honor Jackson, Jerry Robinson, Mervyn Fernandez, Anthony Bell and Brad Kahn during the annual fundraiser held for Fence at the Top. Photo by Robert Grant

By: Irene Hilsendager
January 25, 2019

Fun and entertainment is what happens when a few retired football players come to town and sit and shoot the fat with Honor Jackson, who is the Executive Director of Fence at the Top, a non-profit, comprehensive mentoring program for at-risk youth in Sonoma County.

The divisional championship game between the LA Rams and NE Patriots was the draw that brought a large crowd to Friar Tuck’s Pub in Cotati and shake hands with a few retired pigskin throwers and receivers. Patrons were saying the Rams will lose again, but they prevailed after 17 years of being close but never being the divisional champions.

The event was to raise funds for the Fence at the Top organization which provides youths with vital life skills that will bring a greater success possible for each teen. The approach allows this organization to intercept at-risk, troubled and neglected youths before they fall, hence the name Fence at the Top. 

The average age of the youngsters are nine to 18 years and have a very low school grade point average of 2.5 or even less. There is so much instability in the lives of these adolescent teen-agers. There is very little or no supervision in the homes. They are sexually promiscuous and the temptation of alcohol and drugs are everywhere. Because of not receiving the attention they need, many fall by the wayside.  Educators, families, businesses, retired sports professionals and members of the community are working for the youths of today to be leaders for tomorrow. They are taught basic life skills such as responsibility, self-control and learning techniques for job searching. All of this is provided through an on-campus activities and after school events that encourage these young people to focus on their grades in school. Studies show that these youngsters who receive the assistance of programs from Fence at the Top are 46 percent less likely to use drugs and 86 percent more likely to go on to get higher education. 