A. G. Becerra protecting women’s access to birth control

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra issued the following statement regarding the decision in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit in State of California, et al v. Alex Azar, II, et al. This legal challenge, led by California, seeks to protect access to cost-free birth control coverage under the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

“A woman’s health decisions should be made by a woman and her doctor – not her employer or politicians,” said Attorney General Becerra. “Congress made clear that all women and their families have the right to access cost-free birth control under the ACA. The Trump Administration’s rules attempt to trample these rights, with no regard for public comment or the rule of law. Today’s decision is an important step to protect a woman’s right to access cost-free birth control and make independent decisions about her own reproductive healthcare.”