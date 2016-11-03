‘A Christmas Carol’ returns to 6th Street Playhouse stage

Santa Rosa’s 6th Street Playhouse will present “A Christmas Carol,” starring Charles Siebert as Ebenezer Scrooge, and directed by Craig A. Miller.

A Christmas Carol was an immediate tradition for Playhouse patrons last season, and 6th Street Playhouse is bringing it back.

This riveting, serious, funny and ultimately joyous new stage version of the story banks on Dickens’ original story’s beauty and durability, but moreover it’s blazing theatricality.

Veteran actor Charles Siebert will once again bring the famous tale of Ebenezer Scrooge to life on the stage for the whole family this Holiday Season!

According to Jared Sakren, 6th Street Playhouse's Executive Director, “Last year our production of “A Christmas Carol” was a huge hit, largely because it presented this classic story in a new light – with its ‘steam punk’ design and Charlie Siebert's brilliantly original and moving performance as Scrooge – this unique adaptation of the classic story will surely be an extremely popular choice for families and general audiences this holiday season.”

“A Christmas Carol” opens in the G.K. Hardt Theatre at 6th Street Playhouse in Santa Rosa on Nov. 25 and runs through Dec. 23.

Tickets are available on 6th Street Playhouse’s website or by calling the box office at (707) 523-4185.