8th Annual John’s march against Stomach Cancer

This is the public’s chance to walk or run around the 12 turn 2.52 mile Sonoma Raceway track for a minimum of a $40 donation to the No Stomach for Cancer organization. In the previous seven years this walk has raised more than $110,000 for the charity. The march is named in honor of Sonoma Raceways head of media relations John Cardinale who passed away from stomach cancer in 2013. Stomach cancer is the third leading cause of cancer deaths worldwide and this walk is the only fundraiser for the organization on the West Coast. For more information, go to sonomaraceway.com and click on the link to No Stomach for Cancer.

C. Mills