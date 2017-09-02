A member of Taimalietane Island of Polynesia, a dance group from Santa Rosa, blows into a conch announcing the beginning of their group's performance at the 7th Annual Pacific Islanders Festival sponsored by the Rohnert Park Warriors Football and Cheer organization. This year's event was held at RP City Center Plaza last Saturday. Besides a variety of food booths and vendors, there was entertainment provided by Taimalietane Island of Polynesia, Samoan Church dance group, DJ Dinga-Casa Rasta, Melvin Singsl and Jemere Morgan.

Jane Peleti