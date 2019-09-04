Enjoy Polynesian dancers, tropical libations, local beer & wines, and an island-inspired dinner buffet! Becoming Independent, a nonprofit helping those with disabilities living meaningful and independent lives, hosts a luau fundraiser Sat., Sept. 14 at the Friedman Event Center. With nearly half a thousand guests in the year prior, this event continues to grow larger each year. This night honors the spirit of giving through entertainment and fun! This year’s luau features unforgettable Polynesian dance performance, live music, silent auction and island-inspired dinner. In honor of the event, Tipsy Horse Mobile Bar serves hand-crafted artisanal cocktails, as well as a large selection of wine and beer. 4-8 p.m. at the Friedman Events Center 4676 Mayette Avenue Santa Rosa. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/aloha-becoming-independent-hosts-6th-annual-luau-fundraiser-tickets-69326803335