6th Street to present ‘Santaland Diaries’

Santaland Diaries will run from Dec. 2-18 at the 6th Street Playhouse in Santa Rosa.

For nine years running, David L. Yen has delighted and disturbed audiences with David Sedaris’ Santaland Diaries, a one-man tale of an out-of-work, anti-hero who decides to become a Macy's elf during the holidays in order to make ends meet. The 6th Street Playhouse is the home of this amazingly hilarious, unadulterated, naughty Christmas bedtime story that has been warming hearts with spiked egg nog for almost a decade in Sonoma County.

Jared Sakren, Executive Director of the Playhouse, said, “For those who want something a bit more edgy, biting, and sophisticated than the usual holiday fare, Santaland Diaries is for you. David L. Yen dishes up a hysterically funny and sarcastic view of Christmas that has had audiences laughing for years.”

Tickets are available on 6th Street Playhouse’s website or by calling the box office at (707) 523-4185.