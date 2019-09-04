6th Street Playhouse opens musical season with “Gypsy”

By: Janet and Lanny Lowery

“Gypsy: a Musical Fable,” by Arthur Laurents with music and lyrics by Jule Styne and Stephen Sondheim, presented by 6th Street Playhouse beginning Sep. 20, features Broadway character actress Kathy Fitzgerald starring as Mama Rose. Expect this show to sell out quickly; make plans now to attend one of the performances between Sept. 20 and Oct. 20.

This show, based loosely on the life of burlesque star Gypsy Rose Lee, follows the family’s rise to stardom as Gypsy’s greedy show business mother, Rose, pushes her daughter to success. Music Director Brian Senello teams with Choreographer Joseph Favalora and Director Jared Sakren to present this classical musical of 1959.

This show stopping musical with so many familiar tunes such as “Everything’s Coming Up Roses,” “Some People,” “Rose’s Turn,” “Small World,” “Together Wherever We Go” and “Let Me Entertain You” would be a must see by itself. But to have Broadway Actress Kathy Fitzgerald star makes this an even more compelling production to attend.

Fitzgerald, described as a Broadway character actress extraordinaire, totes an impressive resumé. She played several roles in the Johnny Burke revue “Swinging on a Star.” She played different parts in the original “Producers” for six years. Also on Broadway, she played Roz in “9 to 5” and had roles in “The Next Three Days” and “Our Idiot Brother” as well as the malicious headmistress Madame Morrible in “Wicked.” Currently, she can be seen as the absent-minded Mrs. Gloop in “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.”

Carmen Mitchell, a local actress, singer, dancer and skater, teams with Fitzgerald playing the daughter Louise as 6th Street Playhouse showcases “the outstanding talent of both a Broadway veteran, that of a young actor on the rise, and an incredible ensemble ready for their turn.

Mitchell has performed in top roles for Santa Rosa Junior College Theater Arts including Fantine in “Les Misérables” and Lady of the Lake in “Spamalot” and Christine in “Phantom of the Opera.” She helped open Redwood Theatre Company, a nonprofit local troupe producing social justice pieces and musical performances.

The entire cast of two-dozen complete this incredible production. On opening night there will be a reception following the performance where patrons can meet the cast and enjoy complimentary champagne provided by Korbel.

“Gypsy: A Musical Fable” opens in the GK Hardt Theatre Sept. 20th and through October 20th. It runs approximately 3 hours, with one intermission, and all seats are reserved. For tickets call 707-523-4185, ext. 1 or go online at 6thstreetplayhouse. com.