6th St. Playhouse to audition dogs for Sandy in Annie

6th Street Playhouse is looking for four-legged furry friends to star in the role of Sandy in its upcoming production of Annie.

Dogs, and their owners/handlers, can come to the rehearsal room at 6th Street Playhouse in reserved 10-minute time slots between 10 am and 1 pm on Saturday, October 6th. The location is at 52 W. 6th Street, Unit B, Santa Rosa, CA 95401

Dogs that will be considered for the role are of medium to large in size and have short or long hair. All breeds are welcome, including mixed. They must be sweet natured, good with kids, and have complete, consistent mastery of obedience commands. At least two dogs will be cast in the show to split the amount of commitment and workload with the owners/handlers and dogs.

Owners/handlers will need to be on hand when the dog is rehearsing and performing. A complete list of rehearsal dates needed for the dog and owner/handler to attend will be provided at the audition.

Annie runs November 23rd to December 16th, with performances every Friday and Saturday at 7:30 pm; Sunday at 2 pm; with select performances on Thursday at 7:30 pm, Saturday at 2 pm and Sunday at 6:30 pm.

Owners/handlers are asked to bring a recent full body photo of their dog to the audition.