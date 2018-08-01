5 ways to give your body a boost inside and out

By: Family Features

(Family Features) Balancing work and life is no small proposition, and when things heat up, it can be easy to let your normal self-care habits slide. While a busy lifestyle may not allow for luxurious weekly trips to the spa to rejuvenate, you can still steal moments to promote the wellbeing of your mind and body.

Wake up with water. Staying properly hydrated is an important way to keep your body in top condition. Proper hydration can help keep all your body’s systems functioning like a well-lubricated machine. Some studies have even shown that starting the day with a cold glass of water can help jumpstart your metabolism and curb cravings. Carry water with you throughout the day so you can sip whenever the urge hits you and aim for at least 64 ounces a day.

Take care of your skin. Hydration is important for your skin. Bring the bliss of a spa experience into your shower with a body wash like Softsoap Hydra Bliss Hydrating Body Wash, which is crafted with rejuvenating scents like Coconut Water and Blueberry or Cucumber Water and Mint. These formulas help retain your skin's natural moisture, which can leave your skin feeling soft and smooth. Follow up with a moisturizing lotion to leave skin silky and soft all day long.

Make drive time your zen time. Instead of using your morning commute to run through your to-do list and mentally prepare for your work day, give yourself permission to let those duties wait until you reach your desk. Instead, take a mental boost by listening to some of your favorite music or enjoying an audiobook.

Eat for energy. Food has one true purpose: fueling the body. At mealtime, put your wellbeing first and load up on foods that deliver nutrition your body needs. Look for proteins, a moderate amount of carbs and essentials like fiber that promote good digestion. Avoid feeling deprived by allowing yourself to enjoy occasional treats, but generally avoid unnecessary calories and sugary snacks.

Wash away your worries. After a rough day, there are few things like a warm shower or bath to help wash it all away. Allow soothing aromas to envelop your senses as you lather your skin for a relaxing clean. Experience the essence of serenity with an option like Softsoap Pure Zen Relaxing Body Wash. Choose from tranquil scents of Rosewater and Lotus Flower or Jasmine and Watermint for a relaxing sensory experience.

