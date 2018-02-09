5 Valentine’s Day gift ideas she’ll love

By: Family Features

(Family Features) Finding the perfect Valentine’s Day gift has been a challenge for ages. Whether your relationship is new or has withstood the test of time, it’s the perfect time to remind her that she plays an important role in your life.

It turns out all that worry may be for nothing. A survey by PANDORA Jewelry found 65 percent of women agree that they receive the gift they want when they drop hints. This year, make the gift-giving process seamless by watching for hints, reading between the lines and considering one of these sure-to-please gift ideas.

Put a sparkle in her eye. According to the survey, the majority of women consider jewelry to be the most covetable gift, yet 77 percent normally receive flowers or chocolates. Read between the lines and give her a desirable gift, like pieces from the PANDORA Jewelry Valentine’s Day collection. From stacking rings to gorgeous pendants, the Lock Your Promise and Explosion of Love collections are full of high-quality, hand-crafted, stylish pieces that nearly any woman would be thrilled to receive this year.

It’s the thought that counts – really. Most women agree that a thoughtful gift, not the most expensive one, is a winner. Something that shows you really know her can send a strong message. For example, if you decide to give flowers, instead of defaulting to the usual dozen red roses, think about her favorite bloom, or choose a flower that may have special meaning in her life.

Make time the treasure. A busy pace of life means that there’s rarely enough time to spend together without distractions. A gift doesn’t have to be a physical object, but rather an experience you can share together. Plan a date night away from home, enroll in a class to learn a new hobby together or make a point to simply enjoy each other’s company.

Simple and sentimental. Even if sappy isn’t your standard MO, Valentine’s Day is the perfect occasion to get a little sentimental. Give a copy of the movie from your first date, or revisit a restaurant that holds special meaning in your relationship. Make it meaningful and you’ll see how a simple idea can earn a big response.

When in doubt, ask. If you’re out of ideas or inspiration, ask your beloved what she’d enjoy most. That’s not to say you must forgo the element of surprise. Remember that just because she suggests jewelry doesn’t mean she knows exactly what you’ll choose.

