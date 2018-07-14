4Cs partners with the North Bay Fire Relief Fund

Distributes $150K to families & child care providers

The Community Child Care Council of Sonoma County (4Cs), as the County Child Care Resource & Referral agency, has been collecting data on how the wildfires have impacted our early care and education/child care community, addressing immediate child care needs and developing support for rebuilding efforts. 4Cs partnered with the North Bay Fire Relief Fund to distribute $150,000 to Sonoma County families and providers.

After last October’s devastating wildfires in the North Bay, Redwood Credit Union (RCU) immediately partnered with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat and Senator Mike McGuire (CA District 2) to create the North Bay Fire Relief Fund (NBFRF) to assist with immediate needs of fire survivors. The fund, housed within the Redwood Credit Union Community Fund (a nonprofit 501c3) raised and distributed more than $32 million dollars to support fire survivors and relief efforts including this grant for 4Cs.

4Cs received applications from families and child care providers who suffered losses due to the wildfires. Three types of grants were available; Up to $2,500 for family child care providers, up to $20,000 for child care centers and up to $1,000 for families. 4Cs received over 123 applications for assistance. Of the 123 applications, 4Cs was able to fund 59 families and 27 child care providers/centers across Sonoma County.

“We would like to thank the North Bay Fire Relief Fund for trusting us as a partner to distribute these funds. Many of these providers and families had not previously received funds and were so grateful for the assistance during this difficult time,” said Melanie Dodson, Executive Director of 4Cs.

“Strong, healthy families are vital to building a thriving community, and last fall’s fires had a devastating effect on many children, and parents, and caregivers. On behalf of the North Bay Fire Relief Fund, we’re honored to support families and child care providers in helping children recover from the impact of the fires,” said Matt Martin, VP of Community Relations for Redwood Credit Union.

If you are a person who has considered caring for children in your home: Your services are needed in Sonoma County – 4Cs Child Care Resource & Referral can assist you in obtaining your child care license and get your business started. For more information about child care referrals, to be considered for enrollment in a state funded preschool, or to inquire on how to start your own child care business in your home please contact 4Cs Child Care Resource & Referral at 707-544-3077.