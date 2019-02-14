39 years for championship

Rancho Cotate High School girls’ varsity team was presented with the NBL Redwood Champions pennant after their game against El Molino Tues., Feb. 5. This is the girls' first basketball championship in 39 years. The girls went undefeated in the new NBL Redwood League and are now participating in the NBL Tournament, defeating El Molino 58-43 Feb. 5. On Feb. 8 they played in the Championship game against Piner High School and defeated them 59-37 to win the NBL Redwood Tournament Championship. The Lady Cougars get the #6 seed in the NCS playoff and will host Newark Memorial Tues., Feb. 12 at 7 p.m.

Photo by Jane Peleti