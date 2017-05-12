34th Annual R. P. Fishing Derby, May 20

Bring your fishing pole and go to Roberts Lake, 5010 Roberts Lake Rd, May 20 at 8 am and fill out a registration form, get some welcome gifts and a chance to win a prize.

The Rohnert Park Fishing Derby is free for kids 15 years of age and under. The official weigh-in for the derby closes at 10 a.m.

Trophies are handed out for the biggest fish and for each fishing derby.

The event is organized by volunteers and supported by generous businesses and individuals in the area. This event was started in 1983 by Ken Zschach, so if you see him, give him a warm thank you. For more information, contact KenZschavh@comcast.net.