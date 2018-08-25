By: Irene Hilsendager

The 30th annual summer hog run, with a theme of the Redwood Empire Strikes Back, was held last Saturday with a great turn-out and several hundred shiny and roaring motorcycles. Their destination was Lake Sonoma with live music, vendors, raffle prizes, Chapter challenges, poker run and high and low hand competitions. A portion of the proceeds benefitted the Valley of the Moon Children’s Foundation. Their slogan was, “Ride through Sonoma Wine country you will’ -Yoda. Center front Walter Kittler and several other Redwood Empire Chapter of Hog members are seen in front of the Harley Davidson dealership in Cotati before joining in on the 30th annual “Summer Run” through Sonoma County.

