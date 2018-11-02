30 years for Danny's vacuum shop

By: Irene Hilsendager

Do you want to see a smiling face and be greeted courteously then go to Danny’s Vacuum Cleaner store front, 1 Padre Pkwy, #C in Padre Town which was built sometime between 1976 and 1978?

This particularly store front has been in business for 30 years on Halloween Day which was then first opened by Danny Murphy. Since then Murphy has opened a similar shop in Ukiah.

In 2002 Keith Lewis, the present owner, decided to take over this lucrative business and since his mantra is to help people, this is what he wanted to do. Keith came from Santa Rosa and moved to Rohnert Park about three years ago; which Keith says, the commute is just fine.

When asked if vacuum cleaner stores are very complicated, Keith says, “there is very little to complain about. I just enjoy helping people to find the right parts for the machine and send them away very happy.”

Keith had one complaint. He said that the credit card machine is the most complex machine in the whole business. Lewis says that most of the repair service on vacuum cleaners was a trial and error and then in a split second you can become a very experienced repair person.

He sells many different brands and figures it amounts to about 15 major brands and parts for each one. In stock are Mele’s from Germany, Hoovers and even some brands that were sold back in the 50s and still being stocked at the present.

Keith says the vacuums have changed so much but the manufacturers took an amazing machine and made something so simple into something very difficult. He estimates that he has about 100 to 150 customers a month and if he can’t repair them, he will tell each customer the pros and cons of each machine that are available for purchase,which are reasonably priced.

For the 30th anniversary, he has $30 hand held vacuums and $30 to $130 off on selected machines. The vacuum cleaners are all lined up in the store and outside as military marchers; all shiny and ready to go on a mission.

While in the shop, a very nice lady came in and said for some reason the belt on her parent’s vacuum did not hold up and Keith so smiley and generous handed her a new belt and said, “For you and have a great day, no charge, just a friendly wave.” Isn’t it pleasant to know that you can go to Danny’s Vacuum store and know that you will be well taken care of? Keith said he likes to run a business that is simplistic and fun.