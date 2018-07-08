3.0 quake shakes Rohnert Park

By: Katherine Minkiewicz

A series of small temblors were reported in Rohnert Park and in the Penngrove area earlier this morning, first a 2.5 four miles northeast of Penngrove around 11:49 a.m. and then a larger 3.0 quake 3.7 miles east of northeast Rohnert Park around 12:53 p.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

According to the USGS, the quake struck at a depth of 4 miles below the earth's surface, making it a shallower quake.

There was no damage reported.

As reported by the Patch, people in Cotati, Petaluma, Santa Rosa and Sebastopol reported feeling the small earthquake.

