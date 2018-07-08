News
July 8, 2018
3.0 quake shakes RP

July 6, 2018

A series of small temblors struck the Rohnert Park/ Penngrove area late yesterday(Monday) morning, the first a 2.5 four-miles northeast of Penngrove around 11:49 a.m. and the second, a larger 3.0 quake near Crane Creek, 3.7 miles east of Rohnert Park about an hour later.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the tiny quake struck at a depth of 4 miles beneath the earth’s surface, making it a shallower quake.

No damage was reported; however, some residents took to social media to report what they felt.

A Sonoma County realtor tweeted shortly after the quake, “An earthquake happened this afternoon. I didn’t feel it here in Sonoma.”

One resident said in a tweet that it “Definitely rattled me here in Glen Ellen!”

Locals also commented about the shaking on Facebook.

One resident, Kara, wrote, “I live in RP and it shook pretty hard!”

Another wrote, “I’m in RP. My chandelier was swinging.”

Petaluma and Santa Rosa residents also reported feeling the quake and some described it as light shaking and a small jolt.

Blood Centers of the Pacific took the opportunity to tweet out that the quake is a good reminder to be a regular blood donor so folks are prepared in the event of an emergency.

According to earthquaketrack.com, there have been five quakes in the past 24 hours, 24 in the past seven days, 83 in the past 30 days and 1,084 in the past year, although most have been smaller scale between 1 and 3.0.

Did you feel the quake? Send in your comments to news@thecommunityvoice.com.