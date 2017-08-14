3 riders in chicane

Three riders show the lean angle needed to negotiate the chicane at Sonoma Raceway, 2012

Sonoma Raceway will welcome back professional motorcycle road racing this weekend for the 7th round of the MotoAmerica Championship. This is the first time since 2014 that a professional road racing series has come to the Sonoma Valley and the first visit of the MotoAmerica series. MotoAmerica will have 5 classes of motorcycles racing over the three days ranging from the KTM RC Cup, a development series for young riders, to the premier Superbike class for 1000 cc motorcycles. Local riders include Tyler O'Hara from Petaluma and Cameron Beaubier from Roseville. Josh Hayes, who raced in the last motorcycle event at Sonoma Raceway, Roger Lee Hayden and series points leader Toni Elias will contest for the Superbike class victory.

Cliff Mills