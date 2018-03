Students from Ms. Ellen Giunchigliani’s class from Richard Crane Elementary School recited the Pledge of Allegiance and sang the unofficial Rohnert Park song at last week’s Rohnert Park City Council meeting. Cristina Alacala, Abby Amaral, Oscar Coronado, Marlena Elrod, Emilio Garcia, Amorrah Henderson, Ellie Jordan, Sophia Kula, Sherilyn Lewis, Desmond Myles, Ryan Prey, Katherine Salazar and Layla Thach Shaw. Robert Grant