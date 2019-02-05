2nd Annual Sweethearts Fairytale Dance

Community
February 5, 2019
link to facebook link to twitter
More Stories
Burton Recreation Center gets a new look Cycle Without Limits in action again at SSU RCHS ‘sold out’ crab feed NorCal Honor Band accepts Analy High School musicians Community Events Calendar February 1, 2019 through February 14, 2019 Volunteer’s Corner Collaborating Together for Peace Community Events Calendar January 25, 2019 through February 7, 2019 Volunteer’s Corner Community Events Calendar January 18, 2019 through January 31, 2019 Volunteer's Corner Hub Cyclery celebrates another year Community Events Calendar October 5, 2018 through October 18, 2018 Community Events Calendar January 11, 2019 through January 24, 2019 Let’s talk Turkey Recipes sought for B’nai Israel cookbook Community Events Calendar September 28, 2018 through October 11, 2018 Community Events Calendar December 28, 2018 through January 10, 2019 Welcome to a new year of reading and writing Community Events Calendar August 31, 2018 through September 13, 2018 Community Events Calendar October 19, 2018 through November 1, 2018 Local author donates to Wildfire Relief Charities LIME Foundation partners with local organization Gore in tune Community Events Calendar October 12 through October 25 Over 100 volunteers wrapping toys Community Events Calendar January 4, 2019 through January 17, 2019 JavAmore, Caprara’s Pizzeria hold fundraiser Save Rancho Adobe FPD Sonoma Clean Power partners with Uber Homeless veterans receive greatest gift Volunteer's Corner RP Expressway improvements Remo is ready for dessert SSU’s Sakaki names Griffin-Desta as new Chief of Staff Haute Flash takes the stage Community Events Calendar August 10, 2018 through August 23, 2018 Get your hula on for the Penngrove luau A day at Thomas Page Academy Elves clowning around Community Events Calendar September 14, 2018 through September 27, 2018 Pastis visits the Ranch A Cotati home has the Christmas spirit Bands and DJs playing great music in Cotati Photo exhibit by Penngrove artist sheds light on disability community Free Advance Care Planning workshop Jan. 15 SSU Outreach and events coordinator changes Cotati’s early morning breakfast Cotatians turned out in droves Sat. to celebrate Oliver’s Market 30th anniversary party Bark After Dark: Dinner and auction to help save animals Enrollment event at SC airport Would you make a great foster parent? Community Events Calendar August 24, 2018 through September 6, 2018 Community Events Calendar October 26 through November 8 Community Events Calendar November 9 2018 through November 22 2018 Rohnert Park students to learn bike safety Genealogy library hosts open house in Santa Rosa CPI North Bay fire recovery Sonoma Raceway hosts food drive American Sign Language and police departments Volunteer's Corner Photography Show Newest report finds new growth on rare Cotati albino Chimera Tree The work behind “The Art of Resistance” SRS has affordable family concert, Jan. 27, 3 p.m. RP Health Center ensures all children in school district receive dental care Community Events Calendar September 21, 2018 through October 4, 2018 A Veteran remembers Veterans SSU to buy 90-unit Petaluma complex for workforce housing Decker waves the baton at a concert Richard Crane fourth graders harness the wind It takes a village to honor its past Veterans story Mark Weston Volunteer's Corner Young accepts ‘prez’ of the RP Historical Society Community Events Calendar December 21, 2018 through January 3, 2019 A new strategy for the Cotati Chamber of Commerce The Native Daughters host CA Admission Day Veterans Day 2018, Rick Norman Community Events Calendar November 23, 2018 through December 13, 2018 A lighter, brighter Cotati Vandalism at Gold Ridge Community Center Community Events Calendar December 14, 2018 through December 27, 2018 Discrimination and bullying in our schools Volunteer City of Cotati offers Thanksgiving week fun for kids Saving on energy and giving youth jobs DUI/Driver’s License Checkpoint Volunteer's Corner RP Founders’ Day Oct. 6 30 years for Danny's vacuum shop Volunteer’s corner Home Instead partners with local businesses Large affordable housing project breaks ground in Rohnert Park Is your Carbon Monoxide detector chirping? Backpack drive event this Sunday Who you going to call? Adapting to the weather changes SC Public Library Foundation needs directors Athena sits in ‘artsy’ Cotati Community Events Calendar December 7, 2018 through December 20, 2018 SC nonprofit arts and culture generates $80.4 M Community Events Calendar November 2, 2018 through November 15, 2018 Multiple Commission, Committee and Board appointive terms expire Dec. 2018 – We have seats to fill! Community Events Calendar November 30 through December 20 Volunteer's Corner Community Events Calendar September 7, 2018 through September 20, 2018 SAY launches One Cold Night Devil Pups set a new goal Celebrate the holiday season responsibly  Tips for a Grinchless holiday season Kenneth Bradley, a local photographer showcasing Community Events Calendar August 17, 2018 through August 30, 2018 Staying safe on our local trails North Bay Construction Corps receives statewide recognition Don’t be a victim of a charity scam Be a resource for fire survivors Service dog dreams come true for heart attack survivor 20/30 club & Kohl’s outfit students Annual Sonoma County hunger index: 1/3 of residents went hungry in 2017 Volunteer's Corner Fun-filled Cotati stroll Garbage rate increase may keep compostable materials in county Sonoma County reads ‘Kindred’ Be a resource for fire survivors Community Events Calendar August 3, 2018 through August 16, 2018 A warm day with dancing and good food Community Events Calendar November 16, through December 6, Volunteers needed to ring a bell Mobility is freedom…with a Purple Heart truck run Train as a coach to help older adults prevent falls Seniors are targets for telescammers

2nd Annual Sweethearts Fairytale Dance

By: Stephanie Derammelaere
February 1, 2019

The City of Cotati’s 2nd Annual Sweethearts Fairytale Dance is coming up on Sat., Feb. 16 and there is still space available for children and their caregivers to come and join the fun.

“It’s our take on a father/daughter dance,” says Ashley Wilson, Recreation Manager for the City of Cotati. “It’s really any child and any adult chaperone or parent. It could be a grandparent, an aunt, or an uncle. It also doesn’t have to be a daughter, it can be any gender. But the idea is that it’s a fairytale dance so that people will dress up kind of fancy. And being right after Valentine’s Day, the idea is that your parent or chaperone can be your sweetheart.”

The dance will also offer some craft opportunities, a photo booth, themed snacks, refreshments and sweet treats. It will be held in the festively decorated Cotati Room behind City Hall from 6 to 8 p.m. Last year Sleeping Beauty made a special appearance and the city hopes another princess will be in attendance this year. In addition, each child will leave the magical night with a flower in hand.

The dance is geared toward children ages 3 to 12, but younger children can also be in attendance. However, Wilson asks that each chaperone only bring a maximum of two children to ensure that everyone is monitored and safe.  The dance is open to anyone and interested participants can sign up online at the city’s website. The cost is $30 per couple and $10 for any additional family members.

“We will sell tickets at the door as long as there’s space available,” says Wilson. “Right now it’s not sold out so there’s still room, but obviously we encourage people to sign up ahead of time so we know that they can get in and so we don’t have to cancel the event if there aren’t enough participants.”

DJ Pizza, a young, up and coming DJ in his early teens, will provide music. The city is still looking for volunteers to help at the event, specifically a face painter and princess. Of course, volunteers willing to help set up and take down at the event are also always appreciated. Interested volunteers can contact Wilson at 707-665-4222.

“My favorite thing last year was seeing the reactions of this little girl’s face when she saw the princess,” says Wilson. “It’s the way kids react to their favorite characters at Disneyland when they feel that there’s real magic happening. I feel that was a really special moment. I just love being able to provide magic - I think it’s awesome!”