By: Stephanie Derammelaere

The City of Cotati’s 2nd Annual Sweethearts Fairytale Dance is coming up on Sat., Feb. 16 and there is still space available for children and their caregivers to come and join the fun.

“It’s our take on a father/daughter dance,” says Ashley Wilson, Recreation Manager for the City of Cotati. “It’s really any child and any adult chaperone or parent. It could be a grandparent, an aunt, or an uncle. It also doesn’t have to be a daughter, it can be any gender. But the idea is that it’s a fairytale dance so that people will dress up kind of fancy. And being right after Valentine’s Day, the idea is that your parent or chaperone can be your sweetheart.”

The dance will also offer some craft opportunities, a photo booth, themed snacks, refreshments and sweet treats. It will be held in the festively decorated Cotati Room behind City Hall from 6 to 8 p.m. Last year Sleeping Beauty made a special appearance and the city hopes another princess will be in attendance this year. In addition, each child will leave the magical night with a flower in hand.

The dance is geared toward children ages 3 to 12, but younger children can also be in attendance. However, Wilson asks that each chaperone only bring a maximum of two children to ensure that everyone is monitored and safe. The dance is open to anyone and interested participants can sign up online at the city’s website. The cost is $30 per couple and $10 for any additional family members.

“We will sell tickets at the door as long as there’s space available,” says Wilson. “Right now it’s not sold out so there’s still room, but obviously we encourage people to sign up ahead of time so we know that they can get in and so we don’t have to cancel the event if there aren’t enough participants.”

DJ Pizza, a young, up and coming DJ in his early teens, will provide music. The city is still looking for volunteers to help at the event, specifically a face painter and princess. Of course, volunteers willing to help set up and take down at the event are also always appreciated. Interested volunteers can contact Wilson at 707-665-4222.

“My favorite thing last year was seeing the reactions of this little girl’s face when she saw the princess,” says Wilson. “It’s the way kids react to their favorite characters at Disneyland when they feel that there’s real magic happening. I feel that was a really special moment. I just love being able to provide magic - I think it’s awesome!”