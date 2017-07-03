25th Annual Cotati Kids day

This year Cotati is celebrating “culture” during the 25th Annual Parade and Festival day. Enjoy the free pancake breakfast at the Church of the Oaks and at 9 a.m. start lining up at city hall. The parade will start at 10 a.m. and will feature your heritage with friends, family and neighbors.

The original Cotati crawl is so much fun with the little ones doing the diaper derby. Come and be delighted during the pie eating contest or climbing the rock wall. Enjoy the delectable foods from all over the world while free games, crafts and activities are going on nearby. Participants are encouraged to dress up and showcase their personal customs and traditions.

This free event, on July 8 at La Plaza Park in Cotati, is in partnership with the generosity of the local businesses and citizens of the community. If you are interested in being a vendor or volunteering, call Ashley at 707-665-4222 or awilson@cotaticity.org.