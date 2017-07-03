25th Annual Cotati Kids day

Kids & Pets
July 3, 2017
link to facebook link to twitter
More Stories
Heat and Celebrations Pretty deadly Sick Pet RP offering two new summer camps Pet food pantry moves to the Redwood Gospel Mission One-month countdown Hahn Elementary Lifeskill Awards for May, 3rd-5th grades Hahn Elementary Lifeskill Awards for May, K-2nd grades Penngrove School LifeSkill awards May 24 Maria, played by Airlia Lepe “Teacher of the Month” Megan Lesser Evergreen - First, Second and Third Grade Lifeskill Awards Evergreen - Fourth & Fifth Grade Lifeskill Awards Gold mining days at Hahn John Reed - Citizens of the week May 23 Wilsons honored as volunteers Penngrove School - Lifeskill Awards May 21 Monte Vista Spring Fling Penngrove Elementary Lifeskill award winners for March 8 University Elementary-Lifeskill Awards May 8 War heroes with four legs College choices at Waldo Tips for summer travel with your pet Qin wins 21st Century Student Award Monte Vista Elementary Student Builders for March 7 Dental exams for pets John Reed Citizens of the week winners for May 16 Middle School Career Fair slated March 16 Penngrove Elementary Lifeskill Award winners for March 1 Happy Birthday Local students show off their talent Lawrence Jones Middle School University Elementary LifeSkill Award for the week of May 15 Local students to compete in Future Chefs on March 15 Monte Vista Elementary Student Builders for Feb. 28 Waldo Rohnert Intermediate Lifeskill Leaders for the week of March 27 Penngrove School LifeSkill award winners for May 10 Honors for Zeidler Lawrence Jones Middle School Waldo Intermediate Lifeskill Leaders for the week of May 8 It’s imperative you keep tabs on your pet’s weight John Reed Elementary Citizens of the Week for March 7 Monte Vista Elementary Student Builders for March 28 Waldo Intermediate Lifeskill Leaders for the week of May 15 STEAM and Literacy standouts Dogs need at least 15 hours of sleep per day Honor a Graduate in the June 2nd edition! Random act of kindness Are you ready when an emergency arises? John Reed Elementary Citizens of the Week winners for March 28 34th Annual R. P. Fishing Derby, May 20 Older animals prove hardest to adopt out Rabbit lovers must attend Sonoma County ‘Bunfest’ Local Artist donates her painting Hahn Elementary Lifeskill Awards (Kindergarten-2nd) for February Displaying fine art Stats-help give direction Monte Vista Elementary Student Builders for Feb. 14 Monte Vista Elementary Device that would accurately launch a small ball at the target Evergreen Elementary Lifeskill Award recipients (1st-3rd) for February John Reed Citizen of the week winners for May 9 John Reed Elementary Citizens of the Week for Feb. 21 Monte Vista Elementary Student Builders for Feb. 21 Penngrove Life Skill award winners for May 3 Penngrove Elementary School Lifeskill Award winners for Feb. 15 Monte Vista Elementary Student Builders for April 4 University Elementary Lifeskill Award recipients for the week of Feb. 21 John Reed Elementary Citizens of the Week for Feb. 28 Little ones are coming Hahn Lifeskill Awards (Kindergarten thru 2nd grade) Whale watching an incredible experience John Reed Elementary Citizens of the Week for Feb. 14 Penngrove Elementary A Happy Easter to All Monte Vista Student Builders for April 25 Waldo Intermediate Lifeskill Leaders Jasmine Lopez received a California State PTA award Penngrove School Additional Lifeskill Award winners for Jan. 25 Tech Science Fair champ Animal shelter undergoes renovation Evergreen’s Cast A performed Alice in Wonder Land All About Pets -Working at the shelter Monte Vista Student Builders for May 9 Penngrove School Lifeskill award winners for Jan. 25 Monte Vista Elementary Student Builders for Feb. 7 Evergreen Elementary Lifeskill Awards winners for March (4th-5th grades) Waldo Rohnert Intermediate Lifeskills Leaders for the week of April 3 Waldo Intermediate Lifeskill Leaders for the week of April 10 Hahn Lifeskill Awards 3rd thru 5th grade Penngrove School Lifeskill Award winners for Jan. 18 Waldo Intermediate Lifeskill Leaders for the week of Jan. 30 Penngrove Elementary Lifeskill Award winners for Feb. 8 Monte Vista’s “The Ugly Duckling” Evergreen Elementary First, Second, and Third Grade Lifeskill John Reed Citizen of the week Winners for April 25, 2017 Thomas Page Lifeskill Awards for month of April Monte Vista Elementary Student Builders for Jan. 31 Allowing older pets to leave with dignity Positive message at University Elementary Waldo Rohnert Intermediate Lifeskill Leaders for the week of Feb. 27 Penngrove School Lifeskill award winners for April 13 Penngrove Life Skill award winners for April 26 Manage your pet’s diabetes with home care Hahn Elementary Lifeskill Awards for January (Kindergarten-2nd grade) Hahn Elementary (3rd-5th grade) Lifeskill Awards for January Here’s a story about three dogs and three owners John Reed Elementary Thomas Page Academy Lifeskill Awards winners for March John Reed Elementary Citizens of the Week for April 4 John Reed Citizens of the week Fee increase at shelter was long overdue John Reed Elementary Citizen of the Week winners for Jan. 31 Happy Birthday Greylin Hahn Elementary Lifeskill Awards (Kindergarten-2nd grade) for March Penngrove School’s Life Skill award for April 11, 2017 University Elementary Life Skill Award recipients for the week of April 11 Waldo Intermediate Lifeskill Leaders for the week of April 24 Evergreen Elementary Lifeskill Award recipients for January (fifth grade) “Give Kids a Smile” event Monte Vista Elementary Student Builders for Jan. 31 Thomas Page Academy Lifeskill Awards for February The 1st graders at University Elementary learn about birds Join our team Kids at Rancho softball game John Reed Elementary Citizens of the Week winners for Feb. 7 Penngrove Elementary Lifeskill Award winners for Feb. 1 Hahn Elementary Lifeskill Awards (3rd-5th grade) for March Easter Bunny visits Fundemonium Happy Birthday Dancing in the bubbles is fun Thomas Page Academy spelling bee winners Thomas Page Academy Lifeskill Awards for January Hahn Elementary Intermediate Lifeskill Awards (3rd-5th grade) for February John Reed Citizens of the week-winners for April 11, 2017 Monte Vista Student Builders for April 11, 2017 John Reed Citizen of the week winners for April 18 John Reed Elementary Citizens of the Week for Jan. 24 Waldo Intermediate Lifeskill Leaders for the week of Feb. 6 University Elementary School Monte Vista Student Builders for April 18 Monte Vista Student Builders Happy Birthday Gavin

25th Annual Cotati Kids day

June 30, 2017

This year Cotati is celebrating “culture” during the 25th Annual Parade and Festival day. Enjoy the free pancake breakfast at the Church of the Oaks and at 9 a.m. start lining up at city hall. The parade will start at 10 a.m. and will feature your heritage with friends, family and neighbors. 

The original Cotati crawl is so much fun with the little ones doing the diaper derby. Come and be delighted during the pie eating contest or climbing the rock wall. Enjoy the delectable foods from all over the world while free games, crafts and activities are going on nearby. Participants are encouraged to dress up and showcase their personal customs and traditions. 

This free event, on July 8 at La Plaza Park in Cotati, is in partnership with the generosity of the local businesses and citizens of the community. If you are interested in being a vendor or volunteering, call Ashley at 707-665-4222 or awilson@cotaticity.org.