24-hours of Lemons at Sonoma Raceway

Dec. 1 and 2 will bring back the 24 Hours of Lemons to Sonoma Raceway for the second time this year. The seventh and final race of the season for the series in the West Region in 2018 will bring together 200 or so entrants to battle the track and possibly the weather over the two days. The series is an endurance racing series for cars costing less than $500 not including the safety equipment required. $500 cars are not known for their reliability so get there early. The cars are allowed, maybe even encouraged, to attach ornamentation to them. One thing for sure is you will not see two cars that look alike.