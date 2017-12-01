24 Hours of Lemons race at Sonoma Raceway

Dec. 1 and Dec. 2 the foolishness that is 24 Hours of Lemons returns to Sonoma Raceway for the second time in 2017.

The race is for cars that cost less than $500 not including the required safety equipment. The types of cars that show up and race at this event are as varied as the participants. It’s truly a sight to behold when these vehicles take to the track Saturday morning.

Spectators are welcome and can walk around the pits and watch the crews repair and replace parts that have just had enough.

C Mills