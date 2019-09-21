2019 Farm Bureau Foundation of SoCo Grant Program accepting applications

The Farm Bureau Foundation of Sonoma County’s newly formed Grant Program is now accepting applications. The program was made possible, in large part, because of funds contributed by the Alvin James Hansen Trust to support agriculture education. Grant requests can be made for programs and projects that further agriculture education, especially efforts that further youth education in agriculture. The type of grants to be awarded vary and may include equipment purchases, educational program funding, school farm projects, brick and mortar projects or matching grant requests. Any request that supports the mission of this grant will be considered. Minimum grant funding per application is $500 and maximum grant funding per application is $15,000.

“We are very excited to be able to help facilitate this grant program thanks to the generosity of Alvin Hansen and to support his vision of supporting Agricultural Education,” said Jeff James, Sonoma County Farm Bureau Foundation president. “The Alvin James Hansen Foundation’s goals align very well with the Farm Bureau Foundation of Sonoma County’s purpose of enhancing the understanding of the importance of agriculture to our society.”

James said that it is encouraging to know that future generations of local agriculturalists and agriculture advocates will be supported by this kind gift to the community.

“We can’t wait to see what creative and exciting ideas are inspired by the foresight and generosity of this gift to our community,” James said. “We hope it will stimulate others to consider ‘paying it forward’.”

Applicants can include a diverse range of agricultural organizations from small grassroots groups to well-established educational organizations. Those involved with agriculture, agriculture literacy, and agricultural education are encouraged to apply. Only one application can be submitted by an organization in a six-month time period. Applications must be submitted electronically, will be accepted year-round and a quarterly evaluation process will be followed.

If applicants have any questions about eligibility, project parameters or regarding any of the following requirements and considerations, we encourage contacting Farm Bureau Foundation of Sonoma County staff to discuss your proposed idea. Please call (707) 544-5575 or email grants@sonomafb.org for questions.

About Alvin Hansen

Alvin Hansen was a Two Rock dairyman that cared deeply for the agriculture industry in Northern California. He was born in 1925 on his family’s chicken ranch in Petaluma and upon graduation from Petaluma High School, his father gave him a cow to start his own ranch. Hansen rented property on what is now Olompali State Historic Park, where he tended his growing herd. Then in the early 1960s, Hansen bought land and buildings on Pepper Road in Two Rock and established his own dairy operation, Arrowhead Ranch. He called the shots on that successful dairy until two weeks before his death on November 18, 2011.

It was Alvin Hansen’s wish that through his legacy, agriculture education would be enhanced and grow in the three northern California counties of Marin, Napa and Sonoma. Funds from this grant program will primarily benefit youth in agriculture, including their education and pursuit of careers in the industry. Alvin also wanted to support the Future Farmers of America and 4-H clubs or centers in the North Bay counties of California primarily including Sonoma, Marin and Napa Counties.