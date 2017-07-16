2017 Cal Ripken Nor-Cal 12/70 State Champions

Rohnert Park hosted the 2017 Cal Ripken Nor-Cal 12/70 State Tournament games at Benicia Park starting July 1 and ending with the Championship game on July 7. The Rohnert Park U12/70 team went undefeated during the tournament and won the Championship game after going 8 innings against Windsor Black. Rohnert Park defeated Windsor in overtime 4-3. The Rohnert Park 12/70 team now heads to Beaver, UT to compete in Regionals. Also heading to Regionals from Rohnert Park are 9 Blue, they will be competing in West Valley, UT, 10 Blue will be competing in Visalia, CA and 12/60’s will be competing in Long Beach, CA.

Photo by Jane Peleti