Year in review­­ by The Community Voice Staff

Jan. 6

Kimberly’s mother finds coping hard,

By Dave Williams

Not a day goes by that Jennifer Kimberly’s emotions don’t get the best of her.

Her son and only child, 18-year-old Kirk Kimberly, was murdered sometime between mid-October and early November of 2016 last fall (she believes he was killed on Oct. 17)

Jan. 13

It’s a car, not a boat,

Photo courtesy of Joe Parker

The driver of this vehicle failed to heed the warning signs that the road was flooded on Redwood Drive near Hinebaugh Creek in Rohnert Park. As a result, this car was unable to move through the high water and may have suffered significant engine damage..

Feb. 3

Defibrillator, By Irene Hilsendager

And acting fast is the one thing that saved Vinnie Schenone’s life several years ago at Evergreen Elementary School.

March 10

Penngrove Market rising from the ashes

By Irene Hilsendager

After a devastating fire at the Penngrove Market in May of 2015, some serious planning, remodeling and cementing have been going on for more than a year.

April 14

Golf Course Drive Crossing May Delay SMART Train 'Quiet Zones,' By Community Voice Staff

Rohnert Park City Council stopped short of approving "quiet zones" at all three SMART train crossings Tuesday night, with the Golf Course Drive crossing proving to be the sticking point for a split council vote.

April 28

Dance with Change' at Investiture for President Sakaki

Sonoma State University, in a full day of free activities open to the public, celebrates the formal installation of Judy K. Sakaki as the University's seventh president at a campus-wide Investiture ceremonies Thursday, April 20.

May 19

Elizabeth Seton Walking Padre retires

By Irene Hilsendager

He has served a total of forty-five years. These years included ministries at Sacred Heart and St. Bernard’s in Eureka, St. Vincent de Paul and St. James in Petaluma. His current assignment at St. Elizabeth Seton Parish has spanned twenty-four years.

June 16

This is called friendship and service above self, By Irene Hilsendager

At this point Paula came into the picture. Reinhold and another female made it through the scrutinization but for many reasons, Paula is the only one that matched perfectly.

July 14

Cal Ripken’s 10 U team gets a higher up nod, By Katherine Minkiewicz

The Rohnert Park Cal Ripken All Stars baseball team 10-year-old league will be traveling to Central California next week, advancing for the third time to the Pacific Southwest Regional Tournament in an attempt to get a chance to play in nationals after winning the State Tournament in Oakland last month.

July 21

Playing his swan song, Photo By Robert Grant

The Kut-Ups’ Musical Director Larry Broderick is seen during his piano solo at the groups final performance Saturday. Larry was with the group for 44 out of the past 45 years.

August 11

New team, new coach, new method of practice, By Katherine Minkiewicz

Coach Gehrig Hotaling, a former Rancho Cotate football player himself, is taking up the position of head coach after being assistant coach for several years.

Sept. 1

RP motorcyclist killed by drunk driver, By Katherine Minkiewicz

A motorcyclist was killed last Wednesday after being hit by a drunk driver -- who was three times over the legal limit, in a pickup truck on Snyder Lane. After the collision, the driver was seen walking towards the commercial area of University Square and was arrested and booked into Sonoma County Jail for Felony Gross Vehicular Manslaughter, according to Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety’s online notification system.

Sept. 22

Rancho Cotate Cougars defeat three time NCS champs, Campolindo Cougars: With 3-0 record, season looks hopeful, Photo By, Robert Grant.

Cougar Wide Receiver Logan Reese is seen leaving the last defender behind and carrying the ball into the end zone on a kick return that had the fans out of their seats in the non-conference game against the Campolindo Cougars last Friday. The Rancho Cougars beat Campolindo 33-28.

Robert Grant

Oct. 6

Local girl survives Vegas shooting, By Katherine Minkiewicz

A 2015 Rancho Cotate High School graduate, was shot once in the back during a rain of gunfire at a Jason Aldean concert late Sunday night at the Route 91 Harvest Festival, where a 64-year-old man opened fire on the crowd from the 32nd floor of the adjacent Mandalay Bay hotel, killing 59 people and injuring over 500.

Oct. 13

Returning to rubble: at least 2,000 structures destroyed, 17 dead, around 300 missing, By Katherine Minkiewicz

Santa Rosa resident Sandra Geary was on a leisurely weekend camping trip in Nevada with her husband when she woke to frantic knocks on their RV door Monday morning from friends, telling her to turn on the news -- upon watching the latest reports on the fire in her motorhome, she and her husband immediately recognized the structure engulfed in flames that newscasters were showing on screen.

Oct. 27

Community heals over football game, By Katherine Minkiewicz

On a warm October evening parents wearing Cougar red, cheerleaders tying their white tennis shoes and fans lining up around the ticket booth could be seen at Rancho Cotate High School for a rare Monday night football game, where the Rohnert Park and Fountaingrove communities came together to try and heal and restore a sense of normalcy over a non-league game between Rancho and Cardinal Newman High School.

Nov. 3

Homecoming victory, Photo By Jane Peleti

Logan Reese, senior at Rancho Cotate High School and member of the varsity team, makes a big leap to catch the ball and take it down the field during their Homecoming game against Maria Carrillo on Saturday at Cougar Stadium.

Nov. 24 – Weaver’s Winter Wonderland finds a new home, By Stephanie Derammelaere

Visitors to Weaver’s Winter Wonderland in Rohnert Park were sad to see Scott Weaver retire his Christmas display after 23 years and now have reason to rejoice. Jeff Milani, also in the C section of the city, has taken over the castle and many of Weaver’s decorations and will carry on the Winter Wonderland tradition.

Dec. 1 – Cotati OK’s hotel, By Katherine Minkiewicz

Hard Rock -- the rock inspired company known for its cafes sprinkled across the country, is one step closer to building its own trendy music-inspired “Reverb-brand hotel” in Cotati at St. Joseph Way after the Cotati City Council gave the OK to City Manager Damien O’Bid to execute an agreement for the development of the Hotel.