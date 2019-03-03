News Briefs
March 3, 2019
More Stories
$20,000 donated to wine industry at SSU

March 1, 2019

The Wine Business Institute (WBI) in the School of Business and Economics (SBE) at Sonoma State University (SSU) announced that it received a $20,000 award from Wine.com in support of the Wine Industry Scholars Program (WISP). The award was presented to Ray Johnson, executive director of the WBI, at the Wine.comIndustry Growth Summit held at Sonoma State University Feb. 20. WISP is a scholarship fund established in 2017 to provide needed financial support for children and family members of vineyard and winery workers. Recently, 38 students, the largest cohort of WISP scholars and 24 of which are first time recipients, were recognized at a special luncheon attended by donors, board members, WBI and SBE leadership, and faculty. 

 To date, donor support of the Wine Industry Scholars Program has exceeded $2.7 million dollars. Initial funding for WISP was provided by Wine Business Institute board members, and inaugural scholarships were awarded in Fall 2017. 