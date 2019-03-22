20/30 Club active in charity and worthy causes-2011

By: Irene Hilsendager

The 20/30 Club does many community service projects and partners with other local charities always on behalf of underprivileged and suffering children. The club distributes thousands of dollars in Rohnert Park and Cotati for worthy causes.

The Active 20/30 of the North Bay will sponsor one of the sculptures as part of the Cotati Arts Project and the next sculpture that will be placed is in honor of the children of the community that have so tragically been taken from us too early, especially the late Galilea Pena, daughter Carlos and Angie Pena who was so unfortunate to have been killed in a car accident last Aug. while visiting Mexico. John Logan is the current president of the Active 20/30 Club.

