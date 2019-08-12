16-Bed Psychiatric Health Facility planned for Sonoma County

16-Bed Psychiatric Health Facility (PHF) planned for Sonoma County

The Sonoma County Department of Health Services Behavioral Health Division has worked with Crestwood Behavioral Health, Inc., a private mental health services provider in Ca., for several years on plans to open a new acute Psychiatric Health Facility (PHF) in Sonoma County. On July 31st, a Community Meeting was held to share an overview of the facility’s site plans, services and programs. Located at 7025 Corline Court in Sebastopol, the facility will occupy a site that until early 2018 housed a facility caring for the elderly. The new PHF will be a locked unit designed to provide acute psychiatric care to individuals aged 18 to 64 years of age, primarily MediCal-eligible. The project will be a joint project with Marin County, with 14 beds dedicated to Sonoma County clients and 2 beds to Marin County clients. Services will include assessment, stabilization, recovery-focused, trauma-informed treatment, and a return to the community as soon as possible. Crestwood projects an opening in late Summer or early Fall of 2020, once renovations are complete. A public meeting is being planned for the evening of August 27th by the City of Sebastopol Planning Commission. For more information, please contact mfwalsh@namisoco.org.