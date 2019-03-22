15 hits fuel SSUs 11 run victory

The 15-hit performance primed Sonoma State for an offensive outburst in the single non-conference game against Holy Names University. The 11-6 win over the Hawks improves the Seawolves 8-9 overall.

Sonoma State gained an early two-run lead in the opening inning when Noah Lyndall and Jake Hernandez crossed the plate off Joshua Medina’s single to center field.

The Seawolves opened the floodgates in the second. Following an RBI walk drawn by Lyndall, Jack Pridy hit a sacrifice fly to center field to score Curiel and Tolbert cleared the bases with a two-run RBI triple.

Dominic Garihan faced 16 batters in his five innings of shutout baseball, striking out four batters and allowing only two hits.

After a scoreless sixth inning, the Seawolves added two to the frame. An error by the Hawks center fielder found Curiel on third. Brown then grounded out to second to score Curiel. A single by Anthony Clyma and a double by Dan Deely set the table, as Matt Hill grounded out to score Clyma to push the score to 11-0.

Holy Names strung together five hits in the final two innings to cross the plate six times for a final score of 11-6.