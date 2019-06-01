10 summertime activities for seniors

Health
June 1, 2019
link to facebook link to twitter
More Stories
Three reasons for a root canal Medicare helps seniors use opioids safely The role companionship plays in aging When hard things happen Feeding my hungry heart The spirit of Alzheimer’s learning Part II May is skin cancer awareness month Halloween pirate’s gold Fall risks are sometimes simple, yet fatal Is multi-generational living for you? Human Touch: The role companionship plays in aging at home Natural disaster threats call for preparedness plan to protect seniors The spirit of Alzheimer’s learning  Winter sun safety: What to know about protecting yourself during colder months Tending to spiritual distress with aging and illness Blood pressure control a focus of American Heart month Home your own way March is colorectal cancer awareness month Safety at home for seniors Laughter is the best medicine How to prevent bad breath War on opioids in California Help families make time for seniors during the holiday season Helping seniors with vision and hearing impairments Holiday stress-busters for harried caregivers It’s what’s inside that counts! Dental emergencies Don’t wait until it hurts! Does spring mean allergy season for you? Top 10 products to help seniors stay home How to take Tylenol safely Back to basics Improving the state of aging in America Fight flu this season by getting immunized Confirm your preparedness plans for Seniors Did you get your flu shot? If not why not? A message from the heart Using anxiety to your advantage Youth, women and dementia The long-reaching impact of dementia Children’s dental health month Ten tips for healthy aging Planning for aging at home Thirty-four years as a dentist Tooth friendly Easter tips Toothbrush tips Senate passes Alzheimer’s and dementia research funding October’s most celebrated event Our Feelings Come From Our Beliefs Making sense of the season for seniors Cultures differ on what makes a beautiful smile! How to have a better year Falling in love is easy, but staying in love is very special A confession Women in dentistry Plan for where you want to age Three ways a senior can fund a home remodel Cannabis as medicine-Changing the face of aging How to know if you are in danger of compression fractures Psychology Today The Art of Resilience: I Have I Am…I Can The advantage of dental implants Too much of a good thing for seniors and the holidays What families’ caregivers need to know about Recommendations for screen time Resolutions for your oral health Super Bowl, Joe Montana and blood pressure Open heart surgery – Thoughts from the other side Chewing gum - Helpful or harmful? Five tips for a healthy smile I will– I should– I can– I’ll try Rightsizing for seniors doesn’t have to be painful The Joy of Sadness Un-retiring in a changing economy Coping with the unpredictable life of caregiving Double duty tools: toothbrush and floss Merry Christmas and Happy New Year Tips for living with low vision  Keep your Medicare costs down The freedom and choice to again place at home Put dementia on the agenda for 2019 Free app shows what Medicare covers The reason “Four” is the magic number? Preventing tooth decay in children Amazing results with Arestin Navigating the aging journey Smoke and stress maintenance and recovery How to lower your surgery costs Know your pharmacist… Know your medicine as drug prices will jump in 2019 Influenza activity is increasing throughout California Show your kids’ teeth some love this Valentine’s Day! New life and stormy weather Your Medicare rights and protections Summer snacking and your child’s teeth Healthy eating habits can benefit you and your teeth How does the body heal? Apply or renew Covered Ca. Health insurance by Jan. 15 Guilt from holiday eating Three gifts you can give yourself Don’t stress, clench or grind! Gratitude and positivity can inspire caregiver self-care What happens to our teeth and gums as we age? Reduce wear and tear As Autumn begins, a reminder flu season can hit seniors hard Cannabis symposium Sept. 19th Osteoporosis, osteonecrosis and dental health How dentistry handles gastric reflux disease Use it or lose it- Muscle mass as you age  Twice a victim Finding a path forward after an accident Use it or lose it- Muscle mass as you age  If it is not broken, don’t fix it! Managing your mental health with or without insurance coverage Why gardening is the most recommended exercise for seniors

10 summertime activities for seniors

By: Julie Ann Soukoulis
May 31, 2019

The spring and summer seasons herald the kickoff of pleasurable and entertaining events with family and friends. Who doesn’t look forward to drives to the coast, outdoor family reunions and weekends in the wine country?

If you’re a family caregiver, this season of increased activity isn’t always good news. Many older adults may no longer have the health, mobility and stamina to join in the fun. And that could create a dilemma for families who want to ensure that everyone is part of the action. What’s worse, if Mom can’t participate and ends up home alone, you could feel guilty.

A little pre-planning can help make it easier for an older adult to take part in the festivities. If dad can’t attend a full day of the picnic, schedule meals that might fit into his regular routine and during a time of day when the weather is not too hot or cold. Be sure he brings a hat, sunscreen and plenty of water.

If your loved one isn’t up to these more robust activities, though, check this out.

Top 10 list of fun things to do with a senior:

A day of painting or coloring. With the popularity of adult coloring books, both seniors and their grandchildren can now enjoy this pleasing pastime. If your family is particularly artistic, they might even want to try the canvas paint parties that are so popular these days.

Lunch outdoors. If the weather is nice, lunch on the patio or deck may be a great alternative if an older adult no longer has the endurance to leave the family home. Pack up a picnic basket with all her favorite foods, put out a checkered tablecloth and you’re set!

Go to the park. A trip to the park, even if you must drive there, is a good way to help seniors relive their memories of taking their own children to the playground on warm, sunny days. Sit on the park bench and help them reminisce.

Garden anywhere. Gardening is a favorite hobby for many seniors. If Mom can no longer maintain a garden, planting flowers, herbs and vegetables in pots is a great alternative. Check out ideas online and on Pinterest, or go to your favorite garden center. Many have gardening classes and activities. Home Instead hosts the RP garden club in our office monthly-call to inquire.

Start a book club. If Dad still enjoys reading, why not enlist a few of his friends or family members to read a book they would all enjoy? Gather the group for coffee and tea and share thoughts about the book. 

Check out the town’s events. Why not help your loved one be a tourist in his or her own town? Search for area activities on Facebook or through the local media. Popular summer activities in many communities include concerts and plays, ice cream socials and parades.

Plan a tea party. If Mom has been ill or isolated for a time, a small tea party could be just what she needs to boost her spirits. One family caregiver noted that her mother’s family members recently got together for tea celebrating what would have been her grandmother’s 100th birthday. The various generations all enjoyed hearing what it was like growing up 70 to 80 years ago.

Share a hobby. With school out of session and the kids itching for something to do, why not ask grandpa or grandma to teach your children his or her favorite? Whether it’s knitting, woodworking, playing guitar or working crossword puzzles, children will enjoy learning a new skill while getting better acquainted with a grandparent.

Take a drive to the coast! Sonoma County is so lovely this time of year and why not cool off by taking a drive to see the beautiful ocean.

Pick fruit. Picking juicy cherries or other fruit in season may have been a past summertime task for the senior in your life. Check out fruit farms in your area and load up the entire family for a weekend afternoon outing. Even if Mom can’t pick fruit, she’s sure to enjoy watching (and tasting)!

Julie Ann Soukoulis is the owner of Home Instead Senior care office in Rohnert Park, mother of two and passionate about healthy living at all ages. Having cared for her own two parents, she understands your struggles and aims, through her website, www.homeinstead.com/sonoma to educate and encourage seniors & caregivers. Have a caregiving or aging concern?  She’d love to hear from you at 586-1516 anytime.