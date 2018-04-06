University Elementary School performs Charlotte's Web

Fern, (Maia Edmonds), sits by Wilbur, (Ananda Doel), as they find out if Fern will be presented at the county fair in the play “Charlotte’s Web” performed by students from University Elementary School. The students performed for family and friends Wednesday, March 21 and Thursday, March 22. Since there was so much interest in the play, there were different students who played the main four characters, Charlotte, Wilbur, Fern and Templeton, on each of the days. The play was directed by Tammy Barksdale, Megan Hassur, Ellen Griffin, Gaylene Rosaschi and Charlotte Straub and performed at the school.

Jane Peleti