It seems a shame that the street sweeper is not able to do a more effective job because of cars parked on the street.

Perhaps the city could enlist the aid of high school students, Boy Scouts, Girls Scouts or some other group to pass out flyers the night before sweeping. Maybe they could also take pictures of those automobiles that don’t seem to ever move. Surely, the Compliance Officer would welcome the help. Getting the community involved is always a “good thing.”

A Rohnert Park resident