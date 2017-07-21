Sonoma Raceway will be the place to be the next two weekends

Sonoma Raceway will be the place to be in the next two weekends for fans of drag racing. July 21 to the 23 will showcase the NHRA Division 7 competitors in 11 different racing categories. Division 7 racers are predominately local sportsman racers that race on the Pacific Coast. July 28 to the 30 will welcome the Toyota NHRA Sonoma Nationals for the 30th consecutive time to the Sonoma Valley. The Sonoma Nationals will feature the touring professionals of the NHRA and include the four professional categories of Top Fuel, Fuel Funny Car, Pro Stock Cars and Pro Stock Motorcycles. The Fuel cars light up the Friday night sky with header flames above the roofs of the vehicles and shake the ground with their 10,000 horsepower cars.

Cliff Mills