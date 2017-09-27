Sept. 22-future Promote TV competition-Sept. 1992

Trying to understand the truth about the cable television re-regulation bill by listening to the competing advertisements is like trying to figure out who started the playground fight. Both sides have their versions of the truth and neither is willing to volunteer information damaging to its case.

The difference, though, is that in the case of the TV bill, millions of dollars are at stake. What consumers have a hard time figuring out is whether those millions will be flowing from their pockets or whether they might start seeing a reversal of skyrocketing rate increases.

What the ads don’t say is where the biggest dispute over the legislation lies: whether cable companies should be paying local TV stations for the right to carry their signals. That should be no surprise; by ignoring that fact, those backing the commercials can make it appear less self-serving.

Consumers in general don’t care about the fine details of such legislation-all they want is the availability of dependable TV signals at a reasonable price.

We aren’t in a position to judge who is right on the issue of cable/broadcasters that they should share in the revenue from use of their signals and the cable industry in pointing out that the TV stations get more potential viewers due to cable and thus higher advertising revenues.

The industry has been able to raise rates in the past few years mainly because it has no direct competition in most communities. The indirect competition-primarily satellite systems, over-the-air broadcasts and video-rental stores-hasn’t been enough to rein in rates.

Technology soon will allow the growth of direct completion, in the form of “wireless cable” systems, direct-broadcast satellites and fiber optics networks. In the long run, that will be more effective than regulations, which accept cable monopolies as inevitable. The anti-monopolistic provisions of the bill, such as those, which would make programming available to competing providers and restrict cable company ownership of programming sources, are aimed at increasing such completion and should be part of any bill, which passes Congress.

The ad campaigns surrounding the bill have clouded the issue about what is best for consumers. Congress can serve them best by promoting competition.

