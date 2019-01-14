More than 276,000 Dreamers have renewed DACA

This quarter, nearly 89,000 more Dreamers have successfully renewed DACA applications, securing two more years of protection

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced that as a result of the court order secured by California, more than 276,000 Dreamers have been able to renew their deferred action and work authorization under DACA since Jan. This data was published in the latest quarterly report on DACA renewals, which the federal government is required to file as part of the preliminary injunction that California secured to preserve DACA.

“While the Trump Administration keeps trying to crush our Dreamers’ hope for a better life, we continue to fight to defend their rights,” said Attorney General Becerra. “Our success in the courtroom means our colleagues, neighbors, classmates and family members with DACA authorization may continue to live, work and succeed out of the shadows.”

By court order, federal immigration authorities are required to report quarterly data on the number of DACA applications that have been renewed or await a pending decision as a result of the nationwide preliminary injunction Attorney General Becerra secured in Jan.. The federal government’s updated statistics revealed that approximately 89,000 Dreamers had their renewals approved in the most recent quarter. This quarter’s renewals bring the total to 276,480 renewals approved since Jan. 10, 2018: including approximately 32,000 between Jan. and April, 71,000 between April and July and 84,000 between July and Oct.