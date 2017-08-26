CCAA Coaches predict Men’s Soccer places second in 2017

SAN RAMON, Calif. — The Sonoma State University men’s soccer team is predicted to finish second in the California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) standings in 2017, according to a preseason poll of the league’s coaches that was announced by the conference office Wednesday. The Seawolves, led by 27th-year head coach Marcus Ziemer, are coming off of a year in which they went 10-5-5 overall, finished second in the CCAA at 8-2-2 and qualified for the NCAA Division II Men’s Soccer Championship Tournament for the first time since 2010.

The Seawolves return seven starters from a year ago, including 2016 NSCAA and D2CCA All-West Region selection Eric Alvarado, a senior who will once again anchor a defense that finished the 2016 campaign ranked 14th in the nation in goals against average (0.80). Alvarado scored four goals last season, all via the penalty kick and added one assist. Also returning between the posts is senior Mitch North, who was sixth in the conference in goals against average (0.80) and fourth in shutouts (7). Both Alvarado and North were All-CCAA selections last season.

Sonoma State will kick off the 2017 regular season in the state of Washington, opening up with an Aug. 31st matchup at Western Washington in Bellingham with a 7 p.m. start time. The Seawolves’ home opener will be Sept. 7th at 2 p.m. against California Baptist.