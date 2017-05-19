Education
May 19, 2017
More Stories
$40,000 in scholarships

By: SSU NewsCenter
May 19, 2017

The Sonoma State University Wine Business Institute has announced that $41,500 in wine business scholarships will be awarded to students in the Wine Business and Wine Business Strategies degree programs. This includes a new $3,500 scholarship to be awarded to a first-time enrollee in the online Wine Business Management program launching May 11.

“Our goal is to create positive social change through career pathways and by making them more accessible to all students by way of scholarship programs,” says Ray Johnson, executive director of the Wine Business Institute. “In a fast-growing, interconnected, global economy, we continue to work towards finding innovative ways to educate and develop the future workforce of the regional economy with global impact.”

The Wine Business Institute is now accepting applications for the new $3,500 scholarship from students and professionals looking to enroll in the online Wine Business Management program launching May 11. The award will be applied to course fees and books required for the full program. Successful completion of the Wine Business Management program fulfills the two-year industry experience requirement for admission to the Sonoma MBA in Wine Business program.

The scholarships for the 2017-2018 academic year include two $10,000 Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits scholarships; the $10,000 Charlie Palmer Pigs and Pinot Scholarship; the $5,000 Donn P. Reisen Scholarship; the $5,000 Vintage Wine Estates Scholarship; and the $1,500 Liz Thach Scholarship. The scholarships will be awarded to recipients during an awards luncheon on Aug. 14.